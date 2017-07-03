REVIEW: Goodwood Festival lights up with speedy cars and fireworks once again

Since 1993 thousands of people have gone to the Goodwood Estate to see cars at their best, this year was no different.

On Saturday I found myself on the road to Goodwood at half past six in the morning, early enough to welcome the sun as it rose in the sky.

Picture: Malcolm Wells

Beating the traffic was quite a feat as many who attend expect to be trapped for hours behind other car enthusiasts before entering.

The show offers many attractions, most famously the hill climb where the Ferraris stole the show for their 70th anniversary. From the P3 that won races in 1967 to the magnificent new FXX-K that graced the road and the ears of onlookers with a mighty roar from the exhaust, the cars impressed.

The show was also a commemoration of Bernard Ecclestone, a Formula 1 legend even today after the end of his racing days.

The sculpture in his name depicted five cars of different eras in racing representing the stages of his career, ‘driver, manager, team owner, impresario and legend’.

Big names at the show included Ferrari, Porsche, Ford, Maserati, Mercedes and more, all of which took on events throughout the day.

The forest rally was a pleasure to watch and I imagine even more of a pleasure to drive, however the course sent some drivers flailing off of the course.

Even more extreme was the offroad course with trucks flying through the air and tackling obstacles in order for the best time possible.

Cars weren’t the only motor vehicles to be centre stage however with the red arrows making a stunning appearance and colouring the sky.

Despite the impressive formations, the tornado stole the show with an impressive exhibition of speed short of its ability to go the speed of sound.

The bikes were also out in force from stunts across man made dunes to speeding up the infamous hill, they were a sight to behold.

A sight indeed, one made even more special from the sky through the window of a helicopter.

Elite helicopters were at the event and conducted around 200 flights throughout the day, mine being number 193.

The view was stunning and the workers left you in no doubt you were in safe hands.

Overall the day was fantastic and that view will be shared by the thousands that were in attendance, roll on 2018!