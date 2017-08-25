REVIEW: Madness rule on Victorious first night

FROM the raucous crowds to the glorious views of the sunset from Castle Field, this year’s Victorious Festival looks and feels spectacular (Loughlan Campbell writes)

A real party atmosphere is prevalent from the moment you walk through the gates. Every face is a friendly one and with such an eclectic range of music on offer, there is so much to sink your teeth into.

While families sit back on the hill, revellers sing along in the bar queue and those by the stage give the acts a night to remember.

Both Sundara Karma and The Charlatans shoved the tempo up and got those toes tapping, but nothing could prepare people for the roar as Madness arrived on the Castle Stage.

The anticipation was tangible along the seafront as their loyal fans marched into the arena with the iconic red fezzes sitting on hundreds of heads.

Once on stage, it was clear they would be conquering Southsea. With a back catalogue to kill for, Madness came and Madness ruled.