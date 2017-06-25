REVIEW: Stavanger Girls’ Choir at Portsmouth Cathedral

In the programme notes for their ‘Lunchtime live’ concert, the Stavanger Cathedral Girls’ Choir from Norway describe how Reinald, the first Bishop of Stavanger, was originally a Benedictine monk from Winchester.

As a result of this, Stavanger Cathedral maintains a strong relationship with Winchester Cathedral and Hampshire. The Choir performed in Portsmouth Cathedral during their last tour of the UK in 2010.

Jorunn Lovise Husan conducted the 35 singers aged between 12 and 19 years old with great energy and aplomb.

The choir gave us a varied programme with ravishing harmony and rhythm, from Nordic folksongs through to Spirituals and contemporary composers such as Timothy Miller and John Rutter.

They engaged with the audience with great effect, singing from memory, their young, pure voices perfectly suited to the building’s fine acoustic, their elegant crimson gowns emblazoned with the golden crests of their mother cathedral.

Simon O’Hea

musicinportsmouth.co.uk