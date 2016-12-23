REVIEW: The Glorias at Edge of the Wedge, Southsea

Portsmouth’s fine heritage of great garage and punk rock bands stretches back almost four decades.

The Edge of the Wedge is packed with punks, scenesters, other musicians, the well-dressed and the idle rich to see the city’s own Glorias blast through a loud, hardworking and harder-hitting set of muscular originals and daring covers.

Not a tribute band in any way, singer Gez Driff is dangerously suave and still shakes a mean tambourine. The twin guitars twist, weave and riff, scrapping like two old tomcats against a backwall of predatory noise.

There’s not enough room to swing a bass guitar. The answer is go into the crowd and swing anyway.

If you like skill with equal amounts of raw, go see this fearsome five. This engagement with The Glorias coincided with the anniversary of Clash legend Joe Strummer’s death, but he was there, grinning in the shadows. Support your city.