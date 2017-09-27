Riders suit up for a worthy cause

Have your say

SOLENT RIDERS took the term charity drive to a whole new level on Sunday in a bid to raise £5 million for a gentlemanly cause.

The group of bikers were taking part in the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, an international fundraising event in partnership with The Movember Foundation.

Event organiser Russ Gurney said: ‘As we drove through the check points, huge crowds were cheering us on. It was lovely to see so many people out to support us.’

Bikers set off in their finery, starting their mission at The Brewhouse & Kitchen in Southampton before travelling to Sarisbury Green, back to Lee-on-the-Solent and then Southampton again.

Around 223 riders took part in the local fundraiser which raised a total of £15,598.

The event spurred drives throughout the UK, helping to raise a total of £450,000 towards the international total.

At the end of the day, drivers parked up at Purbrook Fort to enjoy some food, a well-earned drink and live music.

The event is in its second year and is growing rapidly.

The team aims to raise awareness of prostate cancer and men’s health, as one of the group’s members died after suffering with depression.

Russ said: ‘It’s our intent to focus on gents that have had a rough hand in life.’