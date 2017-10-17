RNLI mudflats rescue featured in BBC series

DRAMATIC footage of RNLI rescuers wading across mudflats off Portsmouth to reach a stranded mother and child was shown on a hit BBC2 programme.

The latest episode of Saving Lives At Sea last night featured RNLI volunteers Pete Slidel and Neal Chadwick wading out on an exhausting mission to reach a stranded group of kayakers in Langstone Harbour in June.

Portsmouth RNLI will feature again in episode 12 on Tuesday October 31, when first aiders Brittany Jones and Kim Dugan have to treat a propeller injury after a sailing dinghy capsizes.

It’s hoped the programmes will help with recruitment at the RNLI’s busy base at Eastney – the fifth-busiest lifeboat station in the UK last year.

Spokesman Aaron Gent said: ‘Portsmouth lifeboat station is always looking for new volunteers. Whether you would like to join the crew, help with our local fundraising or join our events team, then we would love to hear from you.

‘We have regular training sessions on Wednesday evenings and Sunday mornings at the lifeboat station on Ferry Road, Eastney, and all visitors are welcome.’

People are also welcomed to attend the Portsmouth RNLI fundraising ‘Fish Supper In The Clouds’ at the Spinnaker Tower on Sunday October 29 at 7pm.

Tickets at £15 are available from the lifeboat station, by contacting the RNLI on (023) 92 814 811 or emailing portsmouth@rnli.org.uk.