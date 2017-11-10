Road closed after fire rips through tractor near Fareham

Have your say

A FIRE which ripped through a tractor has closing a road.

Titchfield Road, in Titchfield, remains closed as firefighters battle to extinguish the blazing farming vehicle.

Four crews from across Fareham, Wickham and Eastleigh are at the scene.

They were alerted shortly before 1pm to the incident.

The fire has already seriously damaged the tractor and spread to a trailer carrying a number of hay bales, a spokesman for the fire service said.

Officers have used three hose reels and a main jet to quell the flames.

They are currently damping down the area and are expected to leave shortly.