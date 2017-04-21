Road set to close for wall repairs

A BUSY road will be closed for the rebuilding of a failing wall in Emsworth.
Costing £115,000, the work is already under way and will take nine weeks to complete.
As part of the rebuild, North Street is expected to be closed between May 8 and 11.
Councillor David Guest, cabinet lead for economy, planning and development, said: ‘We are extremely pleased this work can finally take place and allow North Street to be restored.’
