Rock set to be delivered as part of sea defence upgrade at fort

THE last deliveries of large rock from Norway will soon be arriving at an historic site in Eastney, as part of sea defence work that will help to protect homes in Portsmouth.

Barges carrying around 2,500 tonnes of rock are heading to a holding area in Southampton this week before they can be moved to the coastline next to Fort Cumberland.

Several thousand tonnes of rock armour have already been delivered to the site and have started to be placed along the coastline to protect Southern Water’s underground storm tanks.

Southern Water project manager Kieron Kidwell said: ‘This is a fantastic scheme to protect our underground storm tanks which are there to help safeguard homes in Portsmouth from flooding with sewage during stormy weather.

‘Our work on the ground is really progressing well.

‘Weather depending, we’re hoping the last loads of rock will arrive over the next couple of weeks.’

This £2.8m Southern Water scheme is in partnership with Galliford Try and ABCO.

Work started in April and should be completed in October, to avoid the wintering bird season.

The new sea defences will support protect the historical Fort Cumberland behind the site.

A section of coastline and grassland area, next to the small pier, is closed while the work takes place.

For more information about the scheme at Fort Cumberland visit: https://www.southernwater.co.uk/fort-cumberland