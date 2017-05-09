Rotarian takes on cycling feat for polio

GRANDFATHER Bob Musslewhite is preparing to cycle more than 760 miles in a bid to end polio.

Mr Musslewhite is a committed member of the Rotary Club of Fareham, which is closely aligned with the End Polio Now campaign.

Bob, from Fareham, and his wife Sue, recently returned from India where they took part in the administration of polio vaccinations.

But the 66-year-old wanted to do more and will next month take on the Eurovelo Rhine Cycle Route which runs along one of the longest rivers in Europe – from the Swiss Alps to the North Sea.

He said: ‘I felt I wanted to have a go at this epic ride to raise some of the much-needed funding to help rid the world of polio.

‘As Rotarians we are so close to achieving it and I know that others, just like me, are doing their bit to help us get there.’

This year is the 200th anniversary of the invention of the bicycle, in Baden-Wuerttemberg.

The ride will take 16 days and all the money raised will be matched by Bill and Melinda Gates, through their philanthropic fund.

Fareham Rotary president Norman Chapman said: ‘Cycling across Europe is quite a brave thing to do, whether for charity or not.

‘He’s not long returned from India where he helped immunise children against this dreadful disease which helped to motivate him, along with friend Andy Crowe, to literally go the extra mile and cycle this summer across Europe raising funds along the way.

‘The Rotary mass polio immunisation programme began in 1988 and has reduced the cases of polio from more than 1,000 per day 30 years ago to just 37 in 2016.’

There must to be a clear two-year period without a case of polio to be sure the virus has been beaten so immunisation has to continue.

To sponsor Bob go to MyDonate.bt.com.