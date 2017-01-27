Rotary members collect more than £11,500 for good causes

Thanks to the generosity of local residents a club has confirmed it managed to raise thousands of pounds for charities and support work.

Members of the Havant Rotary Club worked throughout Christmas to collect funds from locals across the area through a number of different means.

A total of £11,850 was raised through town centre collections and collections at B&Q, Tesco, and Wyevale Garden Centre.

The club also have a popular sleigh which Father Christmas rides around on for 10 days, in the evenings.

Shirley Varley, a member of the Havant Rotary club for 11 years, said: ‘This year we had people waiting for the sleigh to arrive because the club published its exact routes on Facebook.

‘It goes from Hayling through Langstone, Emsworth, and Leigh Park, and stops whenever there are a group of people.

‘Lots of children tracked the sleigh’s route and were waiting to speak to Father Christmas.’

About 30 of the 51 club members took part.

Shirley added: ‘It’s the most we’ve ever raised in one go. We think people are so generous because not a single penny of the money raised goes towards our admin or expenses.

‘We support lots of charities, we recently gave £10,000 to Off The Record in Leigh Park, who support young adults with issues, because they were about to go under.

‘We also take out elderly people, and those with difficulties and disabilities – and more!

‘We really are grateful to the people of Havant, without them so much good work wouldn’t be possible.’