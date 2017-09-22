Rough sleepers set up camp in council car park

A PAIR of homeless people have set up camp in a multi-storey car park in the city centre.

The two rough sleepers have pitched tents in car parking spaces on the sixth level of the Isambard Brunel car park in Alec Rose Lane.

There were also reports of human excrement in the stairwell of the parking structure.

A Portsmouth City Council spokesperson said: ‘We’ve advised the people in the car park of the services available to help homeless people, and have made sure that support services are aware of them.

‘We’ve issued them with direction to leave notices, which they have not complied with. We’re preparing to take legal action if necessary. We’re cleaning the area daily.’

It comes after a number of issues with homelessness in the city.

A spokesperson for the Society of St James said: ‘ We are fully aware of the rising number of homeless people on the streets and are working very closely with Portsmouth City Council and other agencies to address the problem.

‘There is no overnight solution but the Society of St James has taken some steps to help improve the situation.’

A spokesperson for the Churches Homeless Action Group in Portsmouth said: ‘We have had homeless people coming from as far as Brighton and Basingstoke as there is at least two places to get food in Portsmouth everyday and one organisation even brings it to where they are sleeping.

‘We need to be all working together to support those who sleep rough.’

‘We need to work for the bigger cause.’

A meeting between charities and organisations who support the homeless has been arranged for Saturday September 23 by the Diocese of Portsmouth as part of the ‘Reaching the Margins’ project.