Rowans Hospice to hold fun run and 10k timed race

PEOPLE can take part in a timed 10k run to raise money for The Rowans Hospice.

The Race With Rowan event also offers a 5k fun run, with optional fancy dress, for families with mascot Rowan the Meerkat.

The two routes are on February 26 along the coastal path of Langstone Harbour, in Portsmouth. The 10k race also heads into the Milton Common grasslands, along the road to University of Portsmouth campus and back to Portsmouth Watersports Centre.

The 10k timed run is at 10am while the fun run starts at 10.30pm. For more information or to register, visit rowanshospice.co.uk.