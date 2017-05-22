Roy Perry to remain Hampshire council leader for another term

A COUNCIL leader will stay on in his role for the next four years.

Councillor Roy Perry, leader of Hampshire County Council, will stay on in the role following a decision by the ruling Conservative group on the local authority.

Keith Mans was named deputy leader in a decision that followed the group’s landslide victory in the local elections earlier this month where they took 56 seats on the council.

Cllr Perry said on the decision: ‘I am grateful to my Conservative colleagues for placing their confidence in me as their leader for another term.

‘I am particularly grateful to my deputy leader and other executive members who work hard day in day out for Hampshire residents.

‘It has not been easy to set budgets and steer Hampshire in a time of austerity and with many pressures on our services.

‘We work well as a team supported by excellent officers and with good relations with members of parliament.

‘Hampshire County Council is well regarded across the whole country and I count myself as fortunate to be leading one of England’s best county councils.’