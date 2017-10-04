Rucksack project for homeless people returns to Portsmouth

A PROJECT calling for people to fill rucksacks with food, clothes and toiletries is back for its fourth year.

The Rucksack Project is being held again in Portsmouth to provide homeless people in the city with much-needed everyday items.

Organised by Joanne Vines, who has also been working on the Bus Project to convert a double-decker bus into a shelter for the homeless, the event has grown year on year.

Joanne said: ‘This is our fourth year of hosting the Rucksack Event in Portsmouth.

‘Since we started, we have had an estimated 10,000 rucksacks and donations made and every year it gets bigger and better.

‘That is thanks to the people in Portsmouth.’

For the project, people are asked to grab a bag and fill it with items to benefit people who are homeless such as a jumper, socks, gloves, tinned food, biscuit bars and toiletries like lip balm or wipes.

Other items such as coats and sleeping bags are also gratefully accepted by Joanne and her team of volunteers.

She added: ‘The concept is simple. Grab a rucksack, fill it with items that will benefit a homeless person and bring it to us on the day at Pompey FC.

‘There will be charities, churches and organisations waiting to meet you and take away your donations ready to distribute to the homeless in our communities.

‘Don’t worry if you can’t do a rucksack, just bring along donations. Any donation, however small, is always welcome.

‘We even collect dog food for the dogs on the streets.’

The rucksacks will be given out to homeless people on November 11, at Pompey.

For more details on the event, how and where to donate follow the rucksack project’s page on Facebook by searching The Rucksack Event 2017 on the site.