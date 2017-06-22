Rum set to be tipple of choice at dockyard’s new festival

PORTSMOUTH’S Historic Dockyard is gearing up for its first festival devoted to a vital part of the Royal Navy’s history – rum.

On September 1 and 2, the dockyard will open its doors to celebrate the navy’s favourite liquor.

Kicking off with an exclusive black tie dinner on board HMS Victory on the evening of September 1, the Rum Festival will be sponsored by Pusser’s Rum, which has held the Admiralty’s own recipe since 1979.

As well as a lavish three-course meal, guests will visit four rum stations while on the flagship.

Experts from The Rum Club will introduce a range of rums from around the world, explaining the different brands and their unique heritage and flavours.

And an after dinner guest speaker, Peter Holland from The Floating Rum Shack, will talk guests through rum appreciation.

The dinner has only 90 places available.

Tickets cost £200 each with tables of six available.

To book call (023) 9298 9776 or visit the website.

On September 2, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard will continue the Rum Festival for visitors.

With a wide variety of rums, from local classics, such as Pusser’s Rum, to new potential favourites, visitors can enjoy a tot while taking in the country’s most spectacular collection of historic warships including HMS Warrior 1860 and the Mary Rose Museum.

Musicians from across the area will entertain guests.

Food stalls will complete the experience that should not be missed.

Tickets cost £20 and can be booked online by visiting historicdockyard.co.uk/rum-festival