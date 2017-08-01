Saddle-sore but triumphant

Have your say

Two men have raised more than £1,000 after taking on a biking challenge.

Friends Simon Finch and David Bartram completed a mounted bike ride in aid of Diabetes UK and Autism Hampshire and raised £1,080.

Simon Finch and David Bartram in action on their exercise bikes

David said: ‘We had no idea how hard this was going to be but raising so much money for our charities is so rewarding. Three days later and our legs and arms were still aching but it’s worth it.’

The pair from Fareham travelled 214 miles over 11 hours and 13 minutes and burned 10,000 calories in Whiteley Shopping Centre.

Simon said: ‘It was a crazy day but thanks to friends and family cheering us on, we finally completed the challenge after a gruelling 11 hours.’

Rock climbing business Rock Up sponsored a third bike which challenged shoppers to take part in a ‘furthest distance in a minute’ competition.

Charlotte Harrison-Webb, regional fundraiser in the south east for Diabetes UK, said: ‘Burning 10,000 calories in one blast takes a lot of stamina and determination. Well done guys.’

To sponsor Simon and David visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/ten-thousand-calorie-challenge