SAM CHERRY: A preview of this week’s club scene

This week’s events have a decent amount of variation to cover most of Portsmouth’s clubbing needs – whether it’s a night for fans of classic pop music, a gig driven by forward-thinking electronic music, or an alternative night for fans of head-banging anthems.

Promoters in Portsmouth always find a way to find their niche and build the events for the clubbing community.

Tonight, Portsmouth’s biggest retro music promoters It’s A Sin take over the Wedgewood Rooms, Albert Road. This week’s takeover will be the first time resident DJ Bonsai Katt will be on the decks against Rob Troubadour as they present an evening of all the best retro classics before 2000 – and maybe a few after. Entry is free from 10pm-2.30am. You can find more details here.

Tomorrow evening, Hot Plates Recordings and Inform Records will team up to present Outlook Festival 2017’s Portsmouth launch at the Guildhall with drum and bass DJ Randall headlining. This event will be a look back at Outlook Festival in Croatia as it approaches its 10-year anniversary. DJ Randall has been a well known DJ in the UK drum and bass scene for more than two decades and is affiliated with labels such as Metalheadz and Reinforced. Joining him will be Sepia, who will switch things up as he presents fresh UK-based dubstep, as well as Blazin, Kirbstomp B2B Sirius, Mota B2B Walters and host MC Joe Raygun. The event will run from 9pm-2am and tickets will cost £12.25. You can find more details here.

While winter is a while off yet, it is most certainly coming for Game of Thrones fans as on Monday, alternative night Delight at The Astoria will be donning a GoT theme.

Delight promises to bring Westeros to Portsmouth with fancy dress, venue decor, dragons and sword fights, presenting the mother of all Delight nights. The resident DJs will be playing only the finest rock and alternative anthems from 10pm-2am to keep you pumped all evening – definitely a one for self-proclaimed Game of Thrones enthusiasts.

Entry will be £4, and you can find more details here.