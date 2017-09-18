Scheme set to teach generation of coders

YOUNG people in the county will be able to take advantage of a new scheme to learn basic computer coding.

Pocket computers can be borrowed from Hampshire’s libraries this week, in celebration of National Coding Week, which runs until Friday, September 22.

IT and digital technology courses will be available as well as HTML coding sessions.

Hampshire County Council’s executive member for culture, recreation and countryside Cllr Andrew Gibson said: ‘The great thing about these computers is that they can be used by complete beginners at home and in school, to teach basic coding.

‘This might include learning how to light up the device’s red LED lights to flash messages, or even create computer games.

‘We know from the popularity of our code clubs for young library members, that these important introductions to digital technology can be a launch pad to help them develop valuable, lifelong skills and support their future careers.’