Search

Schools in Portsmouth can win £1,000 from breakfast club scheme

Picture: Shutterstock

LETTER OF THE DAY: Crippling costs of cyber attacks

0
Have your say

SCHOOLS with a breakfast club can apply to win cash by entering the Kellogg’s Breakfast Club Awards.

One club from each region will win £1,000 and a grand winner will get a breakfast club makeover.

Visit breakfastclubawards.co.uk before October 2.