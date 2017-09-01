Scouts return home from Tanzania

Have your say

A GROUP of Scouts has come back to Portsmouth, after travelling to Africa to kickstart a number of community projects.

One hundred Scouts from around the county flew out to Tanzania last month, having raised £530,000 to make an impact on the area.

The group created a new activity centre for youngsters to use, a new medical centre and renovated a primary school.

Scouts also provided skills workshops for children and young people.

Seventeen-year-old Keeley Bradbeer, from Fareham, said: ‘It’s been a huge challenge, but one that’s pushed me to be the best that I can be.

‘Without Scouts, I wouldn’t have been able to scale this on my own and I’m now super excited to get out there and make the difference we’ve been training for.’

Lead volunteer Julian Sore said: ‘Tanzania was the adventure of a lifetime.

‘It not only changed the lives of local villagers, but also offered the Scouts the chance to learn new skills and make lasting memories.’