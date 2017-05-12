Search is on for a singing star to perform at the O2

MUSICAL maestros across Gosport are being encouraged to enter a national music talent competition.

An opportunity to perform at the O2 London, plus £5,000, is up for grabs in Greene King’s Live at Your Local talent contest.

The landlord of the White Hart pub, on Stoke Road, is calling on musicians of all genres to take part.

Qualifying artists will get the chance to perform live at the White Hart, before heading to the next round heats and regional finals.

Landlord Ben Kevern said: ‘Pubs are the traditional home of music, playing a part in launching the careers of some of the world’s biggest artists – from the Arctic Monkeys and Ed Sheeran, to U2 and Elton John.

‘We know that Gosport has got some serious talent, and we can’t wait to hear what local singing sensations have to offer.’

As well as playing in the final at the Indigo live music venue at the O2 London and receiving £5,000, the overall winner will be given their weight in beer and a day in a recording studio.

The winner’s track will also be added to the playlist of more than 1,000 Greene King pubs.

To enter, local musicians should pick up an application at the White Hart throughout May, before the competition kicks off at the start of June.

