Service children plant poppy seeds to honour work of family members

GROWING up with a mother or father who is abroad for most of the time is tough – but not knowing if they are safe or not is even worse.

On Thursday afternoon, children from service families across Gosport went to Gosport Park to plant poppy seeds on the site, in remembrance of what their relatives have sacrificed.

Blake Ayres, eight, from Elson Junior School, said: ‘My dad lost his leg while on active duty.

‘He’s been to camps with other people who have prosthetics. At home we like to play on the PlayStation together.’

Marley Scott, nine, from Haselworth Primary, said: ‘My dad serves on board HMS Diamond.

‘We are flying out to Bahrain to see him at Christmas – but when he comes back, he’s back for quite a while.’