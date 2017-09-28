Service helping families of domestic abuse celebrates 40 years with fun day

A SERVICE supporting families of domestic abuse held a summer fun day.

Southern Domestic Abuse Service (SDAS) held the event to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

The fun day was attended by 30 families the service helps support and had games, circus skills, nail painting and an obstacle course.

Claire Lambon, chief executive of SDAS, said: ‘An event held just for survivors of domestic abuse is a fitting tribute to all those women, children, young people and men that have used our service over the last 40 years. The event was an enormous success.’