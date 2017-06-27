Severe warning for heavy rain and thunder issued for Portsmouth

A weather warning for heavy rain and thunder has been issued for the south east of the UK, including Portsmouth.

The Met Office is forecasting heavy rain to develop over the south of the country this afternoon, before spreading northwards during the evening and overnight.

Thunder may appear in some areas, and there is a low likelihood of flooding of homes and businesses.

There may also be some disruption to transport.

The warning is classed as severe, meaning people should plan ahead thinking about possible travel delays, or disruption to day to day activities.

Temperatures will still be relatively high, with up to 18C expected.