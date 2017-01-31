Severe weather warning for high winds issued for Portsmouth

A severe weather warning for high winds has been issued for Portsmouth.

The Met Office has said strong winds are expected to cross parts of England, including Hampshire, on Friday.

Gusts of 60 to 70 mph are expected, with winds over 80 mph possible near the coast.

Forecasters said the high winds are caused by a number of potentially vigorous low pressure systems which are likely to move quickly towards north west Europe later this week.

The Met Office added that while there is still ‘considerable’ uncertainty over the possible strength of the winds, if they were to occur it could lead to damage to trees, buildings and power supplies, as well as delayed travel.

The weather warning is in place from 6am to 11.55pm on Friday.