Severe weather warning for ice issued for Hampshire

People are being urged to take extra care on roads and paths tomorrow after a weather warning for ice was issued.

The Met Office is forecasting temperatures to drop sharply overnight, and as moister care comes into contact with cold surfaces frost could start to form.

This will mean that many surfaces, including pavements and minor roads, will turn very slippery.

Forecasters have also said there may be some freezing fog patches possible.

The weather warning will be in place from 2am tomorrow morning until 10am.