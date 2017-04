A SHED fire spread to two other sheds and a garage.

Firefighters from Southsea rushed to put out the blaze in Lincoln Road, Fratton, yesterday at 12.50pm.

The crew used a hose reel to tackle the fire, but the shed iniitally affected was destroyed.

A gas cylinder in the shed caught alight but did not explode, firefighters said.

The cause has yet to be established. A crew were there for around 90 minutes.

In Havant, crews fought a moped fire in woods at South Downs College at 3.30pm.