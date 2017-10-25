Shed skills

Have your say

SCHOOLCHILDREN, dab-handed woodworkers and a mayor united for the opening of an outdoor reading area.

Pupils at Hart Plain Junior School in Cowplain were elated as their new open-air reading spot was unveiled last week.

The project, comprising eight benches and a teacher reading chair, was undertaken by the Waterlooville Men’s Shed.

Mayor of Havant, Councillor Elaine Shimbart, said: ‘The Waterlooville Men’s Shed has done a brilliant job. The children were delighted with the work.’

Steve Everitt, manager of AVS Fencing Supplies in Havant, which donated the oak wood for the work, said: ‘The Men’s Shed did a wonderful job, the area looks really smart.’