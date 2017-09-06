Shiver me timbers! What a great day for pirates in Gosport

Have your say

Youngsters walked the plank, sang sea shanties and hunted for treasure at Gosport Diving Museum’s Pirate and Sunken Treasure Day.

The museum, in Stokes Bay, holds the event every August and volunteers can’t wait to dress up in their pirate gear.

Margaret Marks and Michael-Jerimia Aspinall, eight, from Lee- on-the-Solent (171088-06)

Ann Bevan was one of them. She said: ‘It was another brilliant pirate day. We get the children to walk the plank in diving boots. We teach them important pirate phrases such as “Ooh argh!”, “Splice the mainbrace” and “Ahoy me hearties!”.

‘They had to speak like pirates to get the password for the map to the buried treasure – gold chocolate coins.

‘In fact, there was very little talk of diving at all. We just wanted to give families a great day out in Gosport.’

For more information call (023) 9260 2260 or go to thehds.com/museum.

Volunteer Ann Bevan with the slightly frightening Mark Clay AKA, Mannequin Man (171088-1)

Pictures by Ian Hargreaves. To buy copies of the images call photosales on 0330 123 0203 quoting the reference number.

Volunteer Helen Rutherford rummages through the clothes basket with Bethany Smith, nine, from Gosport (171088-08)

Marianne Vale, four, with pirate Paul Wright, and Jacob Vale, also four. (171088-09)

Nadine and Chad Slabber from Shedfield and their son Bjorn Ocean-Slabber, two, meet pirate Terry Nash (171088-01)

Martin Marks, with Joyce Footman-Williams and grandchildren Ava, 10, and Ed, eight, and Les Rutherford (171088-03)