Shoebox appeal is going from strength to strength

AN APPEAL to deliver shoeboxes full of Christmas presents to children abroad is picking up steam.
Volunteers from the Gosportarians have been collecting shoeboxes full of gifts from schools across Gosport – and are now receiving boxes from community groups in the town.
Mary Tillman and her group of Trefoil Guilders created a total of 220 boxes, which will be going to eastern European countries.
Gosportarian Malcolm Dent said: ‘While most people were celebrating Halloween, some of us were having an early Christmas carol evening.
‘This means we collected more than 400 boxes on that day alone.’