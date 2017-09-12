Sight loss is no barrier to fun

There was sailing, rock climbing and archery for people for whom losing their sight does not stop them living life to the full.

Dave Taylor, the founder of the charity Losing My Sight (LMS), was granted funding from the National Lottery Awards for All to take a group of 20 visually impaired people from Portsmouth on an activity day at Portsmouth Water Sports Centre.

Organisers and visitors preparing for archery Picture: Dave Taylor / LMS Mag

They took part in a wide range of high-energy activities with the help of instructors.

Dave said: ‘It was a brilliant day. The aim of the charity is to boost the confidence of visually impaired and blind people by getting them out and about, helping them gain more independence.

‘Basically, I want to help them live as normal a life as possible with sight loss. Sight loss should hold no barriers.’

Participants could choose to take part in rock climbing or archery in the morning and everyone went sailing in the afternoon.

Julie Flippence is right on target with her bow and arrow Picture: Dave Taylor / LMS Mag

Dave added: ‘A lady aged in her fifties was very nervous about going on the water. I explained the whole point of the charity is to give people like her confidence. In the end she went on and couldn’t stop smiling and laughing. She loved it.’

LMS also runs a fitness club every Wednesday between 11.30am and 12.30pm at Fratton Community Centre.

To find out more call 07462 242143 or go to lms-magazine.co.uk.

Paul Crosly-Turner, Matt Gettins and Caroline Cleeve having fun on the water Picture: Dave Taylor / LMS Mag

Paul Crosly-Turner, Matt Gettins and Caroline Cleeve sailing away Picture: Dave Taylor / LMS Mag

Elena Sommers bravely abseils down the climbing wall Picture: Dave Taylor / LMS Mag