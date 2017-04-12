Six things to do in the next 48 hours: April 12 and 13

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area today and tomorrow

VARIETY: GOSPORT GANG SHOW

Ferneham Hall, Fareham, tonight until Saturday, times vary

More than 100 scouts from across Gosport will be taking part in an annual spectacular packed with music and laughter, the Gosport Gang Show.

FAMILY: GO WILD

Milton Locks Nature Reserve, tomorrow, 10am-1pm

Outdoor clothing and wellies is recommended for a wild morning of discovery and fun through a variety of free family-friendly activities.

CINEMA: ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY

No6 Cinema, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, tomorrow, 4.15pm

Take a trip back to a galaxy far, far away – well, to the cinema – to relive the soaring sci-fi brilliance of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story at this matinee screening.

THEATRE: GUESS HOW MUCH I LOVE YOU?

Kings Theatre, Southsea, tomorrow until Saturday, times vary

Little and Big Nutbrown Hare bring their heartwarming adventure to the stage in this version of the classic children’s book.

QUIZ: THE BIG FAT EASTER QUIZ

The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, tomorrow, 7.30pm

The Big Fat Easter Quiz is raising money for the Lord Mayor’s Appeal. Teams of up to six people can test their knowledge across eight rounds.

TALK: A GUN AT MY HEAD

The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, Havant, tomorrow, 7.45pm

In 1966, PC Anthony Gledhill of the Metropolitan police received the highest award for a civilian – the George Cross. In A Gun at My Head, he tells the story of how he won it.