Six things to do in the next 48 Hours: April 13 and 14

Comedian Chris Ramsey is bringing his latest live show to Portsmouth Guildhall tonight

From left, Mark Smith from the Car Finance Company, Edward Adams, Max Graham and Abigail Quek from Polar Enterprises and Dr Xiaoti Hu, a senior lecturer at the University of Portsmouth Business School Picture: Helen Yates

Student project helps business to flourish and grow

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area today and tomorrow

DANCE: ABSTRACT DANCE & PERFORMING ARTS

Eastney Community Centre, today, 4.15-6.15pm

Acclaimed both locally and internationally, the Abstract troupe offers lessons in street and commercial dance to children aged five to 11 years.

COMEDY: CHRIS RAMSEY

Portsmouth Guildhall, tonight, 7pm

Is That Chris Ramsey? The new show from the eponymous comic hits Portsmouth as part of his biggest tour to date.

TALK: KEVIN PRECIOUS – A GOD-SHAPED HOLE

Le Cafe Parisien, Portsmouth, tonight, 7pm

Comedian and former RE teacher Kevin Precious will fire off jokes and stories about his agnostic beliefs, being a humanist, and the philosophy of religion.

PUNK: JOANNA GRUESOME

The Joiners, Southampton, tonight, 7.30pm

Self-professed ‘dissonant wimp music’ merchants Joanna Gruesome have gained cult status for their melodic pop with a sonically violent delivery.

FOLK: BRIGAND’S BREW

Ashcroft Arts Centre, Fareham, tonight, 7.30pm

Brigand’s Brew are a Fareham-based four-piece folk band whose foot-tapping repertoire includes covers of traditional music and original pieces.

ROCK: SEETHING AKIRA

The Fat Fox, Southsea, tomorrow, 7pm

Portsmouth-based noise-monkeys Seething Akira play a hometown gig to mark their single Backlash, from their forthcoming debut album.

