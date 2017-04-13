Six things to do in the next 48 Hours: April 13 and 14

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area today and tomorrow
DANCE: ABSTRACT DANCE & PERFORMING ARTS
Eastney Community Centre, today, 4.15-6.15pm
Acclaimed both locally and internationally, the Abstract troupe offers lessons in street and commercial dance to children aged five to 11 years.
COMEDY: CHRIS RAMSEY
Portsmouth Guildhall, tonight, 7pm
Is That Chris Ramsey? The new show from the eponymous comic hits Portsmouth as part of his biggest tour to date.
TALK: KEVIN PRECIOUS – A GOD-SHAPED HOLE
Le Cafe Parisien, Portsmouth, tonight, 7pm
Comedian and former RE teacher Kevin Precious will fire off jokes and stories about his agnostic beliefs, being a humanist, and the philosophy of religion.
PUNK: JOANNA GRUESOME
The Joiners, Southampton, tonight, 7.30pm
Self-professed ‘dissonant wimp music’ merchants Joanna Gruesome have gained cult status for their melodic pop with a sonically violent delivery.
FOLK: BRIGAND’S BREW
Ashcroft Arts Centre, Fareham, tonight, 7.30pm
Brigand’s Brew are a Fareham-based four-piece folk band whose foot-tapping repertoire includes covers of traditional music and original pieces.
ROCK: SEETHING AKIRA
The Fat Fox, Southsea, tomorrow, 7pm
Portsmouth-based noise-monkeys Seething Akira play a hometown gig to mark their single Backlash, from their forthcoming debut album.