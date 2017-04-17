Six things to do in the next 48 hours: April 17 and 18

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area today and tomorrow
ACTIVITY: ROMANS RUNNING RAMPANT
Fishbourne Roman Palace, until Friday, 11am-3pm
As part of a bill of Roman-themed Easter activities for families, kids will have to hunt for the Roman rabbits hidden in gardens to win prizes.
FOLK: GREG RUSSELL AND CIARAN ALGAR
North Boarhunt Village Hall, tonight, 8pm
With two BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards firmly under the belts, Greg Russell and Ciaran Algar are becoming one of the most sought after young acts on the English folk scene.
STAGE: DIVERSITY
Brighton Centre, tomorrow at 6.30pm
After six sell-out tours, countless television performances and numerous other accomplishments, Diversity are back with their seventh tour, Genesis
MUSICAL: WONDERLAND
Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, tomorrow until Saturday
Wendi Peters, best known as Cilla Battersby-Brown in Coronation Street, stars in Wonderland, a new musical adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s classic.
PUNK: THE MENZINGERS
Talking Heads, Southampton, tomorrow, 7pm
Following their astonishing fifth album After The Party, Pennsylvania quartet The Menzingers are rising through the ranks of blue-collar punk rock.
MUSIC: NEWAVE
The Edge of The Wedge, Southsea, tomorrow at 7pm
Newave, a night showcasing up-and-coming musical acts will be putting on sets from Lewis Smith & The Collision, Brain Child, RP James, Jecca, and Owen Petch. Tickets cost £5.