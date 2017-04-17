Six things to do in the next 48 hours: April 17 and 18

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area today and tomorrow

ACTIVITY: ROMANS RUNNING RAMPANT

Fishbourne Roman Palace, until Friday, 11am-3pm

As part of a bill of Roman-themed Easter activities for families, kids will have to hunt for the Roman rabbits hidden in gardens to win prizes.

FOLK: GREG RUSSELL AND CIARAN ALGAR

North Boarhunt Village Hall, tonight, 8pm

With two BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards firmly under the belts, Greg Russell and Ciaran Algar are becoming one of the most sought after young acts on the English folk scene.

STAGE: DIVERSITY

Brighton Centre, tomorrow at 6.30pm

After six sell-out tours, countless television performances and numerous other accomplishments, Diversity are back with their seventh tour, Genesis

MUSICAL: WONDERLAND

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, tomorrow until Saturday

Wendi Peters, best known as Cilla Battersby-Brown in Coronation Street, stars in Wonderland, a new musical adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s classic.

PUNK: THE MENZINGERS

Talking Heads, Southampton, tomorrow, 7pm

Following their astonishing fifth album After The Party, Pennsylvania quartet The Menzingers are rising through the ranks of blue-collar punk rock.

MUSIC: NEWAVE

The Edge of The Wedge, Southsea, tomorrow at 7pm

Newave, a night showcasing up-and-coming musical acts will be putting on sets from Lewis Smith & The Collision, Brain Child, RP James, Jecca, and Owen Petch. Tickets cost £5.