Six things to do in the next 48 hours: April 18 and 19

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area today and tomorrow
CHARITY: PUPPY PARTY
Titchfield Community Centre, tomorrow, 10.30am
Meet some of Canine Partners’ amazing puppies and find out what being a ‘puppy parent’ means at this recruitment drive for more volunteers.
HIP-HOP: GENESIS ELIJAH
The Edge of The Wedge, Southsea, tomorrow, 7.30pm
Trash Arts presents British underground hip-hop star Genesis Elijah, supported by special guests Naan Breddaz, Sample C and Gypsy Mac and Andy Sargeant.
OPERA: LA GAZZA LADRA
Chichester Cinema, tonight, 7pm
Screened live from Milan’s La Scala 200 years after its premiere at the same opera house, Riccardo Chailly brings Rossini’s
masterpiece La Gazza Ladra back to the stage.
STAGE: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
Kings Theatre, Southsea, today and tomorrow, times vary
It’s a tale as old as time, but Keith Chegwin is teaming up with Basil Brush for a hilarious new take on Beauty And The Beast in this Easter panto.
CINEMA: THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS
Guildhall Square, Portsmouth, tomorrow, 11am-3pm
There’s family fun with children’s activities including a free screening of the animated comedy The Secret Life of Pets on the big screen from 1pm.
THEATRE: THE LAST FIVE YEARS
Station Theatre, Hayling Island, tomorrow until Friday
CCADS puts on The Last Five Years – a two-hander tracing the story of a relationship from first date, to marriage, to break-up.