Six things to do in the next 48 hours: April 19 and 20

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area today and tomorrow

FAMILY: THOMAS & FRIENDS

Toys R Us, Southampton, today, 10am-6pm

Fans of Thomas & Friends will be able to set their friendships in motion at this free inflatable play station, where they will be tasked with completing nine fun activities.

TALENT: GUILDHALL INTRODUCING

Portsmouth Guildhall, tonight, 7.30pm

Guildhall Introducing Acoustic Sessions is an evening of live music, courtesy of four up-and-coming artists: Robyn Grace, Lewis Smith, Richard Morris and Sasha Matthissen.

WORKSHOP: HOLIDAY ART CLUB

Aspex, Gunwharf Quays, tomorrow, 10am-3pm

Kids can join join local artist Abigail Gilchrist to create an ambitious ‘alternative tour’ of Aspex, while experimenting with new printing techniques.

FOLK: KESTON COBBLERS’ CLUB

The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, tomorrow, 7.30pm

Keston Cobblers’ Club bring their gorgeous folk-pop to the coast as part of their biggest tour to date in support of new album Almost Home.

DRAMA: EQUUS

The Spring, Havant, tomorrow until April 29, times vary

The Bench Theatre group tackles Peter Shaffer’s notorious play Equus, which examines a young man’s reasons for blinding six horses.

PANTO: THE WIZARD OF OZ

Portsmouth Guildhall, tomorrow, 2pm

Comedy legend Bobby Davro plays the scarecrow alongside Britain’s Got Talent winners Ashleigh & Pudsey as Dorothy and Toto in The Wizard of Oz.