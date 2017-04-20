Six things to do in the next 48 hours: April 20 and 21

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area today and tomorrow

GAMING: SAINT GAMES DAY

St Peter and St Paul Church, Wymering, today, 9am-9pm

Gaming fans will be in for a treat at this all-day indulgence into retro consoles, with money and awareness being raised for the church’s drop-in centre and IT suite.

EXHIBITION: FAMILY TREE

Jack House Gallery & Portsmouth Cathedral, until May 20

Family Tree, a sculpture and printmaking exhibition across two venues by Rafael Klein, explores ideas around family, growth, belonging and connectivity.

TALK: #THIRDTHURSDAY WITH MAYA RAMSAY

Aspex, Gunwharf Quays, today, 6pm

Maya Ramsay will be discussing her new exhibition Countless, the inspiration behind her work, and her artistic process in this #ThirdThursday talk.

GIG: SIMON KENT

Little Johnny Russell’s, Southsea, tonight, 7pm

Portsmouth singer-songwriter Simon Kent will be playing a free full-band gig with support from Mad King Ludwig, Maddy Gardiner and Beth Oliver Band.

CINEMA: THE AGE OF SHADOWS

No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard, tonight, 7pm

Likened to the South Korean answer to the BBC’s series SS GB, spy drama The Age Of Shadows sees esteemed director Jee-Woon Kim enter the realm of 1920s double agent drama.

ANNIVERSARY: THINK FLOYD

New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, tomorrow, 7.30pm

Pink Floyd tribute act Think Floyd will be marking 50 years since the prog-rockers’ debut album by playing songs from all 15 of their studio releases.