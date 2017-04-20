Six things to do in the next 48 hours: April 20 and 21

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area today and tomorrow
GAMING: SAINT GAMES DAY
St Peter and St Paul Church, Wymering, today, 9am-9pm
Gaming fans will be in for a treat at this all-day indulgence into retro consoles, with money and awareness being raised for the church’s drop-in centre and IT suite.
EXHIBITION: FAMILY TREE
Jack House Gallery & Portsmouth Cathedral, until May 20
Family Tree, a sculpture and printmaking exhibition across two venues by Rafael Klein, explores ideas around family, growth, belonging and connectivity.
TALK: #THIRDTHURSDAY WITH MAYA RAMSAY
Aspex, Gunwharf Quays, today, 6pm
Maya Ramsay will be discussing her new exhibition Countless, the inspiration behind her work, and her artistic process in this #ThirdThursday talk.
GIG: SIMON KENT
Little Johnny Russell’s, Southsea, tonight, 7pm
Portsmouth singer-songwriter Simon Kent will be playing a free full-band gig with support from Mad King Ludwig, Maddy Gardiner and Beth Oliver Band.
CINEMA: THE AGE OF SHADOWS
No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard, tonight, 7pm
Likened to the South Korean answer to the BBC’s series SS GB, spy drama The Age Of Shadows sees esteemed director Jee-Woon Kim enter the realm of 1920s double agent drama.
ANNIVERSARY: THINK FLOYD
New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, tomorrow, 7.30pm
Pink Floyd tribute act Think Floyd will be marking 50 years since the prog-rockers’ debut album by playing songs from all 15 of their studio releases.