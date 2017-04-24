Six things to do in the next 48 hours: April 24 and 25

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area today and tomorrow

GALLERY: CREATIVITY CONTINUES

The Spring, Havant, until June 30

Discover the artistic talents on your doorstep at this May Days Arts Trail exhibition of work of The Spring’s talented art students such as Jenny Bullen.

OPERA: THE SNOW MAIDEN

Chichester Cinema, tomorrow, 5.45pm

Broadcast live from the Opéra Bastille in Paris, this screening of Rimsky Korsakov’s magnificent and rarely performed epic opera features Aida Garifullina singing the title role.

STAGE: PYGMALION

Nuffield Theatre, Southampton, tomorrow to May 13

A brand new production updates George Bernard Shaw’s Pygmalion. Witness the transformation of Eliza Doolittle in a world which can be digitally altered within seconds.

CLASSICAL: TRIO APACHES

Portsmouth Guildhall, tonight, 7.30pm

Comprising three of the UK’s most respected soloists, Trio Apaches have been acclaimed for the infectious joy and virtuosity of their concerts.

OPERA: WELSH NATIONAL OPERA

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, tomorrow until Saturday

Passion and Heartbreak is the theme for the Welsh National Opera’s spring season, with performances of Le Vin Herbe, La Boheme and Madam Butterfly.

PUNK: PATENT PENDING

The Joiners, Southampton, tomorrow, 7.30pm

Veteran American pop punks Patent Pending play a Hampshire gig ahead of the release of their covers album, Other People’s Greatest Hits.