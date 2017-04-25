Six things to do in the next 48 hours: April 25 and 26

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area today and tomorrow

FITNESS: JEDHA FIT

The Box, Commercial Road, tonight, 6.30-7.30pm

Jedha Fit’s energetic street dance classes for all abilities will get you moving with high-intensity plyometric, anaerobic and abdominal exercises.

STAGE: MR BLOOM’S NURSERY LIVE

The Kings Theatre, Southsea, tomorrow, 1pm and 4pm

CBeebies star Mr Bloom takes his Nursery and the Veggies on the road for their first live tour. Expect plenty of fun, games and songs.

DANCING: 40 YEARS AND COUNTING

Royal Maritime Club, Portsmouth, tomorrow, 1-3.30pm

One of Portsmouth’s longest running tea dances is still going strong, with a new venue and a variety of music provided by organist Andrew Varley.

METAL: WHILE SHE SLEEPS

Talking Heads, Southampton, tomorrow, 7.30pm

Touring the UK in support of their relentless third album You Are We, metalcore giants While She Sleeps are one of the UK’s most intense live acts.

DRAMA: SCORCHED

Ashcroft Arts Centre, Fareham, tomorrow, 7.30pm

Inspired by a true story, Scorched is a time-hopping true story of war, dementia and an incredible two-day chase across the Sahara desert.

FESTIVAL: MAKING WAVES

Edge of The Wedge, Southsea, tomorrow, 8pm

Local filmmakers will have their work showcased at a free event to mark the opening of this year’s Making Waves Film Festival, taking the film experience out of cinemas.