Six things to do in the next 48 hours: April 3 and April 4

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area today and tomorrow

GIG: THE MOONLANDINGZ

Described as being producers of ‘proper weird, catchy, filthy pop’ The Moonlandingz have a very unique sound that makes them really stand out.

Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, tonight, 8pm.

DANCE: CLASSES

A beginners Ballroom and Latin dance class is being held by InStep; £5 per session or £6 for two.

Devonshire Avenue Baptist Church Hall, Southsea, tonight, 7.30pm.

CLASSICAL: MUSIC OF STRINGS AND THINGS

Trio Virtuosi will be showcasing their talents with the violin, viola and cello in a fun and engaging concert.

Guildhall, Portsmouth, today, 11am

NIGHT OUT: ONE FOR THE LADIES

All ladies are invited to a charity night for Cancer Research – come along and be served by topless barmen at a night full of girly tunes and cheap cocktails.

Rumba Bar, Southampton, tomorrow, 6pm.

GIG: TALL SHIPS

Tall Ships are returning with their first dose of new music since 2015; their distinctive sound has been built upon with new verve and power to their tracks.

Pie&Vinyl, Southsea, tomorrow, 6.30pm.

CLUBBING: DIRTY RAVING

Enjoy a night of ‘dirty raving and misbehaving’ at The Astoria. £1.50 drinks and music for all tastes makes it a night out to remember.

The Astoria, Portsmouth, tomorrow, 10pm.