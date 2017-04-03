Six things to do in the next 48 hours: April 3 and April 4

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area today and tomorrow
GIG: THE MOONLANDINGZ
Described as being producers of ‘proper weird, catchy, filthy pop’ The Moonlandingz have a very unique sound that makes them really stand out.
Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, tonight, 8pm.
DANCE: CLASSES
A beginners Ballroom and Latin dance class is being held by InStep; £5 per session or £6 for two.
Devonshire Avenue Baptist Church Hall, Southsea, tonight, 7.30pm.
CLASSICAL: MUSIC OF STRINGS AND THINGS
Trio Virtuosi will be showcasing their talents with the violin, viola and cello in a fun and engaging concert.
Guildhall, Portsmouth, today, 11am
NIGHT OUT: ONE FOR THE LADIES
All ladies are invited to a charity night for Cancer Research – come along and be served by topless barmen at a night full of girly tunes and cheap cocktails.
Rumba Bar, Southampton, tomorrow, 6pm.
GIG: TALL SHIPS
Tall Ships are returning with their first dose of new music since 2015; their distinctive sound has been built upon with new verve and power to their tracks.
Pie&Vinyl, Southsea, tomorrow, 6.30pm.
CLUBBING: DIRTY RAVING
Enjoy a night of ‘dirty raving and misbehaving’ at The Astoria. £1.50 drinks and music for all tastes makes it a night out to remember.
The Astoria, Portsmouth, tomorrow, 10pm.