Six things to do in the next 48 hours: April 4 and 5

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area today and tomorrow

MUSICAL: CALAMITY JANE

Ferneham Hall, Fareham, until Saturday, times vary

South Downe Musical Society returns with the first production of its diamond year, Calamity Jane. Kimberley Harvey tackles the lead role.

GALLERY: ASSIMILATIONS

Jack House Gallery, Portsmouth, until April 15

This exhibition by Agata Wojcieszkiewicz refers beautifully to the many tough processes that the Polish artist and many others like her have to undergo in life as immigrants.

SOCIAL: VARIETY CLUB

Portchester Community Centre, today, 1.30-3.30pm

Aimed at the over-50s, the Variety Club offers a variety of activities including bingo, demonstrations, outings, arts and crafts and much more.

CHORAL: SOLENT MALE VOICE CHOIR

St Faith’s Hall, The Pallant, Havant, tonight, 7pm

As part of Havant Music Festival 2017, Solent Male Voice Choir is appearing in concert with Bosmere School Choir and Canon Tom Kennar.

STAGE: THE WEDDING SINGER

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, until Saturday, times vary

It’s time to party like it’s 1985. The musical based on the hit Adam Sandler comedy, The Wedding Singer stars Jon Robyns, Ray Quinn amd Cassie Compton.

JAZZ: THE CLIVE NEW BIG BAND

Royal British Legion, Park Gate, tomorrow, 8-10.30pm

The 17-piece Clive New Big Band continue to play around Hampshire in honour of their late eponymous bandleader, and they’re still packing a vibrant jazz punch.