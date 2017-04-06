Six things to do in the next 48 hours: April 6 and 7

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area today and tomorrow

EXHIBITION: COLOUR BLOCK

Aspex, Gunwharf Quays, until June 18

This new installation by Emma McDowall contains a series of vibrant functional art objects, uniquely created using recycled materials.

GALLERY: LUCIAN FREUD – EARLY WORKS

Pallant House Gallery, Chichester, until October 1

Three works by one of the 20th century’s most-esteemed portraitists, Lucian Freud, will form the basis of a new display of his initial techniques.

CINEMA: SWEET DREAMS

No6 Cinema, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, tonight, 7pm

Originally screened at last year’s Cannes Film Festival, Sweet Dreams (12A) is Mario Bellochio’s poignant exploration of urban Italian society.

FOOD: STREET FOOD FRIDAYS

Lakeside North Harbour, tomorrow, 10am-2pm

Bringing a diverse range of street fare right to your workplace, Love Southsea is celebrating the variety gourmetfood businesses such as Feed Hot Dog Co have to offer.

CLASSICAL: ROCOCO AND REVOLUTION

Portsmouth Guildhall, tomorrow, 7pm

Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra’s next show features works from Schubert, Tchaikovsky and Mendelssohn.

COMEDY: WEDGE COMEDY CLUB

Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, tomorrow, 7.30pm

The city’s longest running comedy club is back. The latest instalment will feature sets from Tom Deacon, Paul Myrehaug and more as well as regular compére Dinga.