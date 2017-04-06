Six things to do in the next 48 hours: April 6 and 7

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area today and tomorrow
EXHIBITION: COLOUR BLOCK
Aspex, Gunwharf Quays, until June 18
This new installation by Emma McDowall contains a series of vibrant functional art objects, uniquely created using recycled materials.
GALLERY: LUCIAN FREUD – EARLY WORKS
Pallant House Gallery, Chichester, until October 1
Three works by one of the 20th century’s most-esteemed portraitists, Lucian Freud, will form the basis of a new display of his initial techniques.
CINEMA: SWEET DREAMS
No6 Cinema, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, tonight, 7pm
Originally screened at last year’s Cannes Film Festival, Sweet Dreams (12A) is Mario Bellochio’s poignant exploration of urban Italian society.
FOOD: STREET FOOD FRIDAYS
Lakeside North Harbour, tomorrow, 10am-2pm
Bringing a diverse range of street fare right to your workplace, Love Southsea is celebrating the variety gourmetfood businesses such as Feed Hot Dog Co have to offer.
CLASSICAL: ROCOCO AND REVOLUTION
Portsmouth Guildhall, tomorrow, 7pm
Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra’s next show features works from Schubert, Tchaikovsky and Mendelssohn.
COMEDY: WEDGE COMEDY CLUB
Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, tomorrow, 7.30pm
The city’s longest running comedy club is back. The latest instalment will feature sets from Tom Deacon, Paul Myrehaug and more as well as regular compére Dinga.