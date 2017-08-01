Six things to do in the next 48 hours: August 1 and 2

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area
EXHIBITION: SURFACE TENSION
Aspex, Gunwharf Quays, tomorrow until August 24
As Aspex’s artist-in-residence, Rainatu Habib will lead Surface Tension, an innovative arts project aiming to connect creativity across Portsmouth.
STAGE: THREE LITTLE PIGS
Groundlings Theatre, Portsea, tonight, 7pm
Packed full of puppets, music, comedy and thrills, this re-imagining of the timeless tale Three Little Pigs for anyone aged two years and above.
THEATRE: THE HOUSE THEY GREW UP IN
Chichester Minerva Theatre, until Saturday, times vary
Now in its final week, The House They Grew Up In is an acclaimed and darkly funny look at a co-dependent relationship between two siblings.
TALK: MINTON AT 100
Pallant House Gallery, Chichester, tomorrow, 10.30am
As part of an exhibition celebrating 100 years since the birth of artist John Minton, explore the development of the neo-Romantic icon’s best works alongside curator Simon Martin.
SINGING: SPIRIT OF THE SOUTH
Havant Methodist Church, tonight, 7.30pm
Making quite a name for themselves after performing at events across the country, the Spirit of the South a cappella choir is always on the look-out for new additions.
FAMILY: FORT NELSON ASSAULT COURSE
Fort Nelson, Portchester, until August 31
Back by popular demand, kids can burn off some energy on the balance beams, crawl nets and tyre walks at the Royal Armouries’ junior assault course.
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.