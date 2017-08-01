Six things to do in the next 48 hours: August 1 and 2

Have your say

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area

EXHIBITION: SURFACE TENSION

Aspex, Gunwharf Quays, tomorrow until August 24

As Aspex’s artist-in-residence, Rainatu Habib will lead Surface Tension, an innovative arts project aiming to connect creativity across Portsmouth.

STAGE: THREE LITTLE PIGS

Groundlings Theatre, Portsea, tonight, 7pm

Packed full of puppets, music, comedy and thrills, this re-imagining of the timeless tale Three Little Pigs for anyone aged two years and above.

THEATRE: THE HOUSE THEY GREW UP IN

Chichester Minerva Theatre, until Saturday, times vary

Now in its final week, The House They Grew Up In is an acclaimed and darkly funny look at a co-dependent relationship between two siblings.

TALK: MINTON AT 100

Pallant House Gallery, Chichester, tomorrow, 10.30am

As part of an exhibition celebrating 100 years since the birth of artist John Minton, explore the development of the neo-Romantic icon’s best works alongside curator Simon Martin.

SINGING: SPIRIT OF THE SOUTH

Havant Methodist Church, tonight, 7.30pm

Making quite a name for themselves after performing at events across the country, the Spirit of the South a cappella choir is always on the look-out for new additions.

FAMILY: FORT NELSON ASSAULT COURSE

Fort Nelson, Portchester, until August 31

Back by popular demand, kids can burn off some energy on the balance beams, crawl nets and tyre walks at the Royal Armouries’ junior assault course.