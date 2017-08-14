Six things to do in the next 48 hours: August 15 and 16

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area
STAGE: STOMP
Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, tomorrow until Saturday
Stomp is an infectious mix of percussion, dance, theatre and comedy with an exhilarating soundtrack inspired by the commotion of everyday life.
DAY OUT: SUMMER IN THE SQUARE
Guildhall Square, Southampton, today, 11am-4pm
Nuffield Southampton Theatres is hosting a free fun day, featuring a host of family friendly activities, games and performances including Fine Chisel’s Flit, Flap and Fly.
FITNESS: JEDHA FIT
The Box, Commercial Road, tonight, 6pm
At Jedha Fit’s energetic classes, you can learn street dance styles with anaerobic routines, combined with high intensity interval training.
WORKSHOP: BRUSH LETTERING
Restaurant 69, Southsea, tonight, 6.30-9pm
If you are looking to try your hand at something new and add to your creative skillset, join artist Lucy from Little Old Goose for an introduction to the elegant art of brush lettering.
CINEMA: BLUE VELVET
Chichester Cinema, tonight, 6pm (Main feature at 8.45pm)
Preceded by a feature length behind-the-scenes documentary, David Lynch’s nightmarish masterpiece Blue Velvet returns to the big screen.
EXHIBITION: MODEL RAILWAY SHOW
Portsmouth City Museum, tomorrow, 11am-4pm
The Victory Model Railway Club is putting on a free exhibition with vehicles from the City of Portsmouth Preserved Transport Depot.
