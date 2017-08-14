Six things to do in the next 48 hours: August 15 and 16

Have your say

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area

STAGE: STOMP

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, tomorrow until Saturday

Stomp is an infectious mix of percussion, dance, theatre and comedy with an exhilarating soundtrack inspired by the commotion of everyday life.

DAY OUT: SUMMER IN THE SQUARE

Guildhall Square, Southampton, today, 11am-4pm

Nuffield Southampton Theatres is hosting a free fun day, featuring a host of family friendly activities, games and performances including Fine Chisel’s Flit, Flap and Fly.

FITNESS: JEDHA FIT

The Box, Commercial Road, tonight, 6pm

At Jedha Fit’s energetic classes, you can learn street dance styles with anaerobic routines, combined with high intensity interval training.

WORKSHOP: BRUSH LETTERING

Restaurant 69, Southsea, tonight, 6.30-9pm

If you are looking to try your hand at something new and add to your creative skillset, join artist Lucy from Little Old Goose for an introduction to the elegant art of brush lettering.

CINEMA: BLUE VELVET

Chichester Cinema, tonight, 6pm (Main feature at 8.45pm)

Preceded by a feature length behind-the-scenes documentary, David Lynch’s nightmarish masterpiece Blue Velvet returns to the big screen.

EXHIBITION: MODEL RAILWAY SHOW

Portsmouth City Museum, tomorrow, 11am-4pm

The Victory Model Railway Club is putting on a free exhibition with vehicles from the City of Portsmouth Preserved Transport Depot.