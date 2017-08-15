Six things to do in the next 48 hours: August 16 and 17

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area

WORKSHOP: MAD HATTER’S TEA PARTY

Action Stations, Historic Dockyard, until Friday, times vary

Create something magical for an immersive charity experience based on the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party in this series of fun arts and crafts workshops.

GAMING: POKÉ-TOURNAMENT

Waterstones Portsmouth, today, 2.30pm

Pokémon Trainers aged 12 and above are challenged to put their skills to the test and challenge Waterstones Gym in a fun mini-tournament.

ACOUSTIC: MARLEY BLANDFORD

Kassia, Southsea, tomorrow, 7.30-10pm

Playing everywhere from Portsmouth Guildhall to Victorious Festival’s main stage, Marley Blandford is one of the UK’s brightest hopes in acoustic pop.

ACTIVITY: WHO IS SHERLOCK?

Victoria Park, Portsmouth, today, 1pm–3pm

Children can create their own detective character at this fun day which will give you the choice to decide: Is Sherlock a man, woman or an animal – or something else entirely?

EXHIBITION: SUB

Jack House Gallery, Old Portsmouth, until Saturday

It’s your last chance to see SUB, which shows the I Heart Art collective of Portsmouth fine art MA graduates challenging orthodoxies while still retaining a sense of humour.

ROCK: BILLY LUNN

The Talking Heads, Southampton, tomorrow, 7.30pm

Billy is best known as the energetic frontman of punk rock trio The Subways. Now he’s performing some stripped-down gems on an intimate solo tour.