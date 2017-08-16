Six things to do in the next 48 hours: August 17 and 18

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area
COUNTRY: LILY GARLAND
Portsmouth’s own rising country star Lily Garland celebrates the launch of her new EP, The Next Chapter, with this hometown show.
Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, tomorrow, 7.30-10pm
CRAFTS: CATHEDRAL FUN DAY
Portsmouth Cathedral, today, 10am-3pm
Join in with arts and craft activities linked to the theme of All Things Bright and Beautiful, including robot building using just recycled materials.
DAY OUT: ISLE OF WIGHT CRUISE
Gosport Ferry Port, tomorrow, 10.30am
Cruise on a ferry to the Needles on the western extremity of the Isle of Wight. Return via Yarmouth where you can enjoy a 90-minute visit to the town, before heading home.
THEATRE: THE STEPMOTHER
Minerva Theatre, Chichester, until September 9
Githa Sowerby’s rediscovered 1924 drama The Stepmother is a searing look at manipulation, money and matrimony. What price a woman’s autonomy within a man’s world?
JAZZ: DAVE LEWIN TRIO
Concorde Club, Eastleigh, tomorrow, 8.30pm
Ideal to dine to or just to listen to, pianist Dave Lewin and his accompanying musicians perform mainstream jazz every Friday in the Concorde’s Fig Bar.
EXHIBITION: TREASURE CHEST
The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, Havant, until August 31
Treasure Chest showcases the stunning work by children of the Art Bugs workshops, based on the theme of protecting and hiding precious treasures.
