Six things to do in the next 48 hours: August 2 and 3

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area

MUSIC: WICKHAM FESTIVAL

Blind Lane, Wickham, tomorrow, from 10am

Before she appears at Victorious Festival, singer-songwriter KT Tunstall tops the bill as the revered Wickham Festival returns for another year.

FAMILY: ERNIE’S JOURNEY

Families with children aged five and below will love joining Ernie the Sailor on this adventurous trail of discovery in search of museum treasures.

National Museum of the Royal Navy, until August 24

DAY OUT: NATIONAL PLAY DAY AT HOLLY HILL

Holly Hill Woodland Park, Fareham, today, 10am-2pm

It’s National Play Day, so pack a picnic and join in with den building and campfire cooking, as well as music and arts and crafts workshops, perfect for children aged 11 and below.

MYSTERY: TREACHERY ON THE TITANIC

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, tonight, 6.30pm

‘Set sail’ on the Titanic at this special murder mystery dining event. The Heart of the Ocean has been stolen, and there’s a killer on the loose...

STAGE: TWO

Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, tonight, 7pm

The latest offering from the Crossfade Amateur Dramatics company, TWO is an exploration of relationships shown through a variety of couples during a Friday night at the pub.

OPERA: LA CLEMENZA DI TITO

Vue, Gunwharf Quays, tomorrow, 6pm

Broadcast live from the Glyndebourne opera house, this performance of La Clemenza di Tito is a fiery new take on one of Mozart’s powerful final works.