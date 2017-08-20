Six things to do in the next 48 hours: August 21 and 22

Your quick guide to do in the Portsmouth area

CONCERT: G4

The Jolly Sailor, Southsea, tonight, 6.30pm

‘Popera’ pioneers G4 shot to fame on the first series of ITV’s The X Factor in 2004, and are still going strong alongside the Cantando Voice Choir.

POP: JOE MCELDERRY

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, tonight, 7.30pm

Fresh from playing the lead in the musical Joseph, Joe McElderry celebrates with a nationwide tour to mark the release of his fifth studio album, Saturday Night at the Movies.

INDIE: ADAM TORRES

The Hope & Ruin, Brighton, tomorrow, 8pm

He quit music after becoming disillusioned with the industry, but a decade later American cult indie-folk act Adam Torres is back with his second album, and out on his debut UK tour.

EXHIBITION: FIGHTING, FLIRTING AND FORTUNE

Gosport Discovery Centre, until September 20

Marking 200 years since the author’s death, The Navy at the Time of Jane Austen looks at the danger and the drama aboard ships through Austen’s works.

TOUR: TALES OF OLD PORTSMOUTH

The Dolphin, Old Portsmouth, tomorrow, 8.30pm

Back by popular demand, this ghost tour will guide you around Old Portsmouth and its tales of murder and torture. Expect some supernatural scares!

THEATRE: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Chichester Festival Theatre, until September 2

Nearing the end of its season, Fiddler On The Roof stars Omid Djalili as a poor dairyman facing the oppression of turn-of-the century czarist Russia.