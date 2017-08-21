Six things to do in the next 48 hours: August 22 and 23

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area
STAGE: DREAMBOATS AND PETTICOATS
Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, until Saturday, 7.30pm
Inspired by the multi-million selling compilation albums of the same name, West End show Dreamboats and Petticoats harks back to 1961.
CINEMA: YOUR NAME
Vue, Gunwharf Quays, tomorrow, 7pm
Japanese animation Your Name is a body-swapping fantasy which became the fourth highest-grossing film of all time in its homeland.
GIG: UNSIGNED SHOWCASE
Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, until Thursday, from 7.30pm
The heats of The Wedge’s annual battle of the bands, the Unsigned Showcase, come to a close this week, with first of three taking place tonight.
EXHIBITION: SHOORAH SHOORAH
Aspex, Gunwharf Quays, until September 17
Shoorah Shoorah is the alias for London-based jewellery designer Sian Mclachlan, who channels an unusual passion for knots into the tactile and beautiful pieces now on display.
WORKSHOP: CHANGING FACES
Pallant House Gallery, Chichester, tomorrow, 1pm
Looking at the expressions in Lucian Freud’s paintings, children aged five to eight create ‘zig-zag’ pictures which magically reveal a new face when moved.
CONCERT: FUSILIERS BAND
Gunwharf Quays, tomorrow, 11am-2pm
The Band of The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers will be delighting shoppers and passers-by with a number of extravagant free outdoor performances.
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.